Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Chhattisgarh: 45-day pregnant leopard dies in Dhamtari district

ANI | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 22:45 IST


Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 24 (ANI): A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead reportedly due to lung infection in Sonperi village of Chhatisgarh's Dhamtari district on Thursday, said a forest official.

"A 45-day pregnant leopard was found dead in the Sonepari village today. It seems that the female leopard died due to a lung infection. The body has been shifted to Raipur lab for forensic examination," informed Mayank Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl