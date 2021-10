Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 17 (ANI): A total of five infants died in government hospital in the Ambikapur district because of prematurity-related complications.



Suman Tirkey, Child Specialist of the hospital said, "A total of five infants died in government hospital in Ambikapur district on October 16 because of prematurity-related complications".

She added, "They did not die due to negligence of health workers". (ANI)