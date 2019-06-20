Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than 12 were injured in a collision between two pick-up vans.
The accident took place in Nelsanar police station limits in Bijapur district on Wednesday night.
All injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 12 injured in road mishap
ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST
