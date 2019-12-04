Chhattisgarh: 6 ITBP jawans killed, 2 injured in clash among personnel

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): At least six Indo Tibetan Border Police jawans were killed and two injured after a clash broke out among ITBP personnel here on Wednesday.

"There is an ITBP camp Kadenar under police station Dhaudai. At around 9 am, one of the jawans fired at his colleagues from his service rifle...six jawans were killed while two others were injured," Devnath Somkunwar, Additional Inspector General Anti-Naxal Operation said.

"Prima facie it appears that one jawan, due to some mental condition, opened fire at his colleagues. An investigation is underway," said IG Bastar P Sundarraj.

The deceased have been identified as -- head constable Mahendra Singh ( Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh), head constable Daljit Singh (Ludhiana, Punjab), constable Surjit Sarkar (Burdwan, West Bengal), constable Biswaroop Mahtoo (Purulia, West Bengal), constable Bijeesh (Kozhikode, Kerala) and constable Masudul Rahman, who fired upon other jawans (Nadia, West Bengal).

Constable S B Ullas (Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) and Constable Sitaram Doon ( Nagour, Rajasthan) were injured in the incident. (ANI)

