Visuals of security forces in Rajnandgaon area on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Rajnandgaon

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Seven Naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with the security forces here.
According to the officials, the Naxals were killed in Sitagota jungle in Rajnandgaon earlier today.
"Of the seven, five Naxals were females and two were men. Besides, they carried a bounty of total Rs. 32 lakhs on their heads," the officials said
Moreover, arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.
In another incident, two Naxals surrendered at 80 Battalion CRPF Camp, in Jagdalpur.
The Naxals were provided Rs 10,000 cash each from the government and other material of basic needs. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:56 IST

