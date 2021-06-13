Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals surrender in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Administration on Saturday informed that eight Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh.



According to District Collector Vinit Nandanwar, Naxalites surrendered before the Sukma administration yesterday.

"It is never too late to mend. I welcome all of them in the mainstream. I request others also to choose the right path," said Nandanwar.

"I believe in democracy and it is the result that these people who somehow lost their ways to mainstream have come back," he added. (ANI)

