Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals surrender before police

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Nine Naxals, including one carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakhs on his head, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

"Nine Naxals have surrendered before us after getting discouraged with the Naxal thinking... I appeal to other Naxals also to surrender before police," said ASP Sukma, Siddharth Tiwari.

Badru, one of the nine Naxals, worked as DVC commander in Naxal company number four, Tiwari said.

Badru, who joined Naxals in 2001, was involved in Rajnandgaon ambush in which 29 police personnel, including the Superintendent of Police of Rajnadgaon district, Vinod Kumar Chaubey, passed away. (ANI)

