Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained an injury due to accidental firing here on Thursday.
He got injured while cleaning his service rifle in the afternoon today.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Accidental firing injures CRPF jawan in Sukma
ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:25 IST
