Chhattisgarh: After remote areas, Mobile Medical teams to provide healthcare facilities in urban slums

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government has decided to start the mobile medical team visits in urban slums after receiving promising results from the service in haat-bazaars of remote villages and forest areas.

"Mobile Medical Teams will be available in slum areas of 13 municipal corporations of the state once a week from 8 am to 2 pm to provide health checkup and medical treatment facility. The mobile medical unit will also provide necessary medicines to the beneficiaries free of cost," said an official statement on Monday.

The scheme -- Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Yojana -- will be inaugurated on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. All the District Collectors have been directed to ensure that all the arrangements for the inauguration are made in advance.

"To provide a more effective healthcare system for nearly seven lakh 80 thousand people, the state government has decided to provide services of the mobile medical team in slum areas, along with the existing healthcare schemes," the statement added.

Nearly 1.71 lakh families live in the slum areas of 13 Municipal Corporation area of the state.

Under the scheme, three teams for Raipur Municipal Corporation, two teams each for Bhilai and Korba and one mobile medical team each for other municipal corporations will be formed.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also directed the concerned officials to ensure wide publicity of this scheme by ensuring the participation of local public representatives, NGOs, and representatives of social-religious organizations.

Baghel had earlier launched a scheme to provide medical facilities to the tribals living in the forest regions of the state. (ANI)

