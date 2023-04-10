Chhattisgarh: Amid spike in Covid cases, mock drills held in Raipur district hospital

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 (ANI): As the country is witnessing a sharp surge in Covid cases, a mock drill was conducted in the district hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Monday. During the mock drill preparedness and response time was checked using a dummy patient.

The dummy patient was shifted to the Covid ward, and then all medical equipment and machines were checked.

District Hospital's Corona Nodal Officer Nilay Mojarkar said, "The number of patients is increasing, but most of the patients are not serious. It seems to be a mild variant, but in the coming days we will know exactly about the fatality of the variant."



"We have started an ICU ward in the Covid-19 centre with 50 beds, out of which 18 are for very serious patients, and 30 beds for less serious patients. An oxygen facility will be available on all beds. 12 to 13 ventilator beds are also available, the rest of the medicines and human resources have been ensured." Said the nodal officer further.

For now, most of the patients are coming with mild symptoms like cold cough and fever and no one is in critical or serious condition yet and is expected to recover soon. Chhattisgarh reported 52 Covid cases on Sunday.

Following the Central government's instructions, the Health Department conducted mock drills in the major cities of the states and reviewed the arrangements of the hospitals today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Monday, a total of 5,880 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, slightly increasing from Sunday's count of 5,357. The overall active cases currently stand at 35,199, as of Monday with a daily positivity rate of 6.91 per cent, it said. (ANI)

