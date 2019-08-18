Chhattisgarh: Art exhibition by Creative Spark in progress in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): An artwork exhibition is being organised in the state capital these days where the artists' paintings and photographs have been displayed.

The exhibition has been organised by the 'Creative Spark' group, where the works 24 artists have been displayed.

The group was formed by three individuals -- Tapan Mohrana, Sneha Bhowmick, and Suman Naskar. The group's uniqueness lies in the fact that the members are not artists per se, but are from engineering or medical background.

"The founding principle of the group is that the people who are in a regular profession can take out some time off from their routine to display their skills in art-work," said Sneha Bhowmick, a group member.

Talking about the future plans of Creative Spark, the members said they have plans to take their exhibition to Odisha and other states. (ANI)

