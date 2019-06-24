Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Shankar Nagar Railway Overbridge (ROB) on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Shankar Nagar Railway Overbridge (ROB) on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates Shankar Nagar rail overbridge

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:38 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the Shankar Nagar Railway Overbridge (ROB).
The bridge, 703.03 metres long and 13 metres wide, has been constructed over Raipur-Vishakhapatnam railway line. It will link Shankar Nagar locality of Raipur to Baloda Bazar main road.
It has been built at a cost of Rs 68 crore. As per the government, the bridge would benefit around 2 lakh people and reduce the pressure of traffic on Lodhipara Square.
The bridge was sanctioned in October 2013 at a cost of Rs 61 crore but the work order for construction was issued on January 2015 in two parts -- one for PWD and the other for Railways. The work was completed in May this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:30 IST

Tripura: Biplab Deb donates blood, promises annual calendar to...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday donated blood at the annual blood donation camp of Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association (TCSOA).

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 05:10 IST

Rains in Bhutan raise river water level in Assam's Tamulpur;...

Baksa (Assam) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Bhutan has led to a rise in water levels of Pagladia and Borolia rivers in Assam which has washed away a crucial bridge connecting Tamulpur to Baksa District Headquarters.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 04:31 IST

U'khand: Rs 200 crore-Gupta weddings leave Auli with mounds of garbage

Auli (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation here is combating the challenging task of cleaning up the garbage and waste left behind after the Rs 200 crore weddings of South Africa based controversial Gupta family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:29 IST

Delhi CM shows concern over rising crimes in city, police claim...

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed concern over growing crimes, stating that the city is witnessing a 'dangerous spurt' in serious crimes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 02:58 IST

BJP leader files plea in SC, seeks protection for non-Nagas in Dimapur

New Delhi, June 24 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and the Nagaland government to not extend the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in new areas and ascertain the feasibility of withdrawing it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 02:34 IST

Delhi: Two brothers held for raping 22-yr-old woman

Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Police on Sunday arrested two brothers for allegedly repeatedly raping a 22-year-old woman over a period of four days here in Amar Colony.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:49 IST

UP: Advocate shot dead in Phaphamau by bike-borne assailants

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A 50-year-old advocate, Sushil Patel, was shot dead here in Phaphamau by bike-borne assailants on June 23, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:39 IST

Two held in Dwarka couple murder case

Mohan Garden (New Delhi) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two men in connection with the Mohan Garden (Dwarka) couple murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 01:10 IST

60-yr-old neighbour held for molesting minor in Telangana's Medchal

Medchal (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl here in Medchal, police said. The incident occurred on June 22.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 00:56 IST

Telangana: Three courier agents of Naxals held; gelatine sticks,...

Mulugu (Telangana) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Police on Saturday arrested three persons, who worked for Naxals as courier agents, from Katapur Cross Road in Mulugu district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:27 IST

Councillors who joined BJP will face consequences: TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday sought to downplay its councillors joining the BJP and said that they would face the "consequences."

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 23:07 IST

29 encounters in a week in Meerut: ADGP Prashant Kumar

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Meerut Zone, Prashant Kumar, on Sunday said the state police have carried out 29 encounters in the past week.

Read More
iocl