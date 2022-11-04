Chhattisgarh: BJP launches poster for Mahtari Hunkar Rally to be held in Bilaspur on November 11; Congress retaliates

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a poster for a Mahtari Hunkar Rally, a women-centric rally that will be held in Bilaspur on November 11.

The poster was launched at BJP headquarters in the state capital Raipur on Wednesday. The BJP targeted the state government and asked a few questions related to crime against women, liquor ban, SHG loan waiver, etc from the government in the poster.

BJP state president Arun Sao claimed that around 1 lakh women from the state would gather at the rally. He said, "The way the government promised to ban alcohol and waive the loans of women self-help groups, the state government has not been able to fulfil that promise to date. The government is serving liquor at home. The government is pouring rivers of liquor in the state, which is why criminal incidents are increasing in the state".



BJP Mahila Morcha state president, Shalini Rajput said, "Mahtari Hunkar rally will be organised by Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha on November 11. Its preparations are going on since September. We have also gheraoed Congress leaders at Mandal and Vidhansabha levels. Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan will join also the rally. November 11 will be written in the history of Chhattisgarh. This is the date which will be enough to overthrow the Congress government."

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said, "Whether it is the poster release of BJP or former CM Dr Raman Singh's tweet accusing the Chief Minister, the public has understood very well that the BJP is doing politics of opportunism. The people are doing a comparative study of the work done by Congress and the BJP. They are seeing that after 15 years of misgovernance, there is such a government that has come in Chhattisgarh which is taking care of every section whether it is farmer, trader or woman. The government is making plans for all and implementing them as well".

"In the last 4 years, the BJP has not been able to hit the road even once against us on the issue of public interest. The BJP had demonstrated against unemployment, claimed about calling 1 lakh people, but only 8,000 people came. When the national president came, the BJP had called 50,000 but hardly 5000 came to the gathering. Similarly, their Hunkar rally will also be a flop," Shukla added. (ANI)

