Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Bodies of three Naxals were recovered following an encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals near Tadmetla on Saturday.
A huge cache of arms including one INSAS weapon was recovered from the spot, said P Sundarraj, DIG, anti-Naxal operations.
More details are currently awaited.
This comes after security forces on Friday recovered a 20 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted under a road in the Chintagupha police station area.
"The District Reserve Guard reported to us after spotting a possible IED between Timlewada and Puswada villages. We conducted a survey and secured the area after the presence of IED was confirmed," said Abhishek Bamola, Second-in-Command of the 150th Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 3 Naxals recovered from Sukma
ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:54 IST
