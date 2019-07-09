Chhattisgarh: Body of female Naxal recovered during search operation

Sukma (Chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Security forces recovered the body of a female Naxal along with an INSAS rifle, during the search operation conducted after an exchange of fire between STF troops and Maoist on Tuesday.

A joint team of Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Gaurd (DRG) and CoBRA raided a Naxal hideout in Dabbakonta jungles in the early hours today.

INSAS, an abbreviation of Indian Small Arms System, is a family of infantry arms consisting of an assault rifle and a light machine gun (LMG).

STF troops have also recovered other materials from the spot during the search operations.

Troops are conducting the search operation in the nearby area in anticipation of finding at least three to four Naxal cadres who might have sustained bullet injuries. (ANI)

