Chhattisgarh: Body of Naxal recovered, arms seized

Katti (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Security forces on Tuesday recovered a body of Naxal here along with one INSAS rifle and ammunition.

The recovery was made after an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxals in the area.

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force in the Katti forest area.

The search operation continued after recovery of the body and additional details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

