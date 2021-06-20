Chhattisgarh: Body of woman Naxal, weapons recovered from encounter site in Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The body of a woman Naxal cadre has been recovered on Saturday from the Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, along with an AK 47, in the Chandameta-Pyarbhat, the site where the encounter took place on Friday.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the uniformed cadre has been identified as Mangli, a member of PLGA Platoon No 24 under the Darbha Division of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). She performed the task of protecting DVC members in the Kangerghatti-Katekalyan Area Committee of Naxals.

Two pistols, one 12 bore, one country-made weapon and a huge amount of camping materials were also recovered from the spot.



Based on a specific input about the presence of CPI Maoist cadres, a joint operation was launched along Bastar-Sukma inter-district border area on Friday. The encounter took place on Friday.

There was an exchange of fire at 8 am between the Bastar District Reserve Guard team near Chandameta-Pyarbhat jungles.

DRG Bastar, DRG Dantewada, District Police force Sukma and CRPF 80 Bn and 227 Bn were involved in the operation.

A search operation is underway in nearby areas. (ANI)

