Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries organises its 63rd annual conference in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The 63rd annual conference of Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Raipur was organised at Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in the state capital Raipur on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the program as a chief guest. State Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar and State Food Minister Amarjit Bhagat also participated in the program. CM Baghel also addressed the program on the occasion.

He said, "We have come out of difficult times. We are getting freedom from Coronavirus. This year the crop production is also good. The state government has given over Rs 1.5 lakh crores to farmers through the purchase of paddy in the last four years. Farmers spent this money to make themselves stable as a result of which the traders also got the benefit from it."



"The benefits of GST are not being given to the production states by the central government so we have to increase the consumption. A single tractor was not sold in 2018. On the other hand, 73 tractors were sold in Bijapur district during COVID-19 period, over 1200 motorcycles were sold, which means people received money. Today there is a demand to open banks across the state. We are ahead in millets. 2023 has been declared as Millets Year," Baghel added.

CM Baghel also said, "Everyone has eaten Suji pudding but the taste of ragi pudding is different. We Will take it to the national level for millets. We have made 10,000 Gothans out of which 5000 Gothans have become self-supporting. We are not giving money to these Gothans, they are running on their own expenses by making vermicompost."

He further told traders, "If you want to open the industry, then the government is helping in every block. We are giving you thousands of acres of land without any hassle through Rural Industry Park. You can utilise the land and we are ready to give the land to all of you, take training and set up industry." (ANI)

