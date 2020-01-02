Chhattisgarh: Chicken fights can be new trap by Naxals for targeting security force personnel

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Naxals in Chhattisgarh are desperately trying to attack security forces personnel as they have started increasing their operations in the red zone.

According to a recent intelligence input, security force personnel and officers have been warned regarding a new strategy of Naxals during the season of chicken fights.

According to the input accessed by ANI, Naxals are trying to target informers, undercover and intelligence officers especially while they go to witness chicken fights famous among locals.

As a precautionary measure, security personnel have been asked not to visit markets and these sites in small groups.

"Cockfights are very famous in Naxal-affected areas. During this season, officers and security personnel also go and see these chicken fights. Kindly ensure checking of all suspicious things around such locations," an official communication said.

As per the document, Naxals also smuggle small arms and ammunition through bags which are used for transporting chicken. Naxals do this in and around shops where chickens are being sold.

Local intelligence and other security forces personnel have been asked to keep a check on suspicious persons visiting these markets and also while purchasing food items from these markets forces have been asked to be more cautious.

"Sufficient security should be deployed in weekly markets to keep an eye on suspicious persons and things lying unattended," the official communication said.

Cockfighting is banned under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

However, still, it is a famous traditional sport for the locals in the state. People visit in large number from different parts of states and other cities too to these markets to witness chicken fights. The deadly game can get 10 minutes long and it starts from afternoon till evening where villagers put betting on these chickens. (ANI)

