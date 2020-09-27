Chhattisgarh Chief Minister accuses PM Modi, BJP leaders of misleading farmers

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues are stating that farmers can now sell their agriculture produce anywhere, but when were they not allowed to sell their produce as per their wish? PM Modi and BJP leaders are misleading farmers, Baghel said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to three farm bills passed by the Parliament in the recently-concluded monsoon session. Before the President gave this assent, Baghel had urged him not to sign the farm bills.

"We urge the President not to sign the farm bills that were passed in Parliament in an unconstitutional manner. We also demand that NDA govt takes back these black legislations and ensure 'one nation, one market and one price'," said CM Baghel.

The Union Government has brought legislation related to agriculture which is unconstitutional and contrary to the Constitution. This is the subject of the Legislature, therefore, the central government has brought it, fudging the authority of the states, who are opposing it, the CM added.

"Under the labor law, both the Center and the state can make labor laws in it, but what was passed by the central government in 2019 has also not been passed in the new bill. Labor law has also been enacted without taking the state into confidence," he added.



If there is any dispute in the mandis, it is decided in the mandis by making a committee but now if there is any dispute, a panel will be formed which will hear the matter and get different dates will be assigned for that, the Chief Minister stated.

"The Central Government is also preparing to abolish FCI, to close MSP also, MSP will be closed if private companies come here. Didn't you (BJP) say to implement Swaminathan committee's report?" said Baghel.

"If the Indian government says that a nation cannot buy below MSP, then no farmer movement will," said Baghel.

Speaking about the ongoing probe by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case in Mumbai, Baghel on Sunday said that quintals of "Ganja" is being seized in the State but nobody is bothered about it.

"The entire nation is just bothered about it. The whole country is just concerned about 50 grams of ganja being caught. Drugs are being seized here daily in quintals...there is no discussion on the truck that was caught with ganja in Bagbahara," said CM Baghel.

"So, the national media will discuss about 50 grams of ganja and the state media will talk about quintals of ganja being caught. The task of catching 50 grams of ganja is not NCB's duty, police can do that," he added. (ANI)



