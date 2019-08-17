Chhattisgarh: CM announces formation of Lemru Elephant Reserve

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)[India], Aug 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the formation of 'Lemru Elephant Reserve' in Chattisgarh.

Baghel announced this in his address at the 73rd Independence Day celebration in Raipur on Thursday

According to a press release by the Chhattisgarh government, setting up of Lemru Elephant Reserve (LER), spanning over an area of 450 square kilometres, is aimed at minimizing human-elephant conflict and destruction of property in addition to providing a permanent habitat for the wild tuskers.

The reserve will be set-up as per the report and recommendations of Special High-Power Technical Committee (SHPTC) which was constituted by the Government of India.

The report of SHPTC stated that LER would provide a huge protected area for the conservation of wild elephants where the elephants will get an abundant amount of water, food and other facilities.

Moreover, the wild elephants will venture less into populated areas, reducing the number of man-elephant conflicts, also lesser damage of crops, property and human lives as well, the committee's report added.

As per government records, over 65 human lives were claimed and 14 Elephant have died in the last five years. In addition, the state government has distributed Rs 75 crores as compensation to victim families for human lives loss, crop damage, and loss of property.

In October 2007, the Union Government had given its consent to form two elephant reserves out of which one elephant reserve included areas of Bandalkhol and Tamor Pingla forests and the second one as Lemru elephant reserve.

Chhattisgarh government had also formed Sarguja-Jashpur Elephant Reserve in 2011. (ANI)

