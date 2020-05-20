Chhattisgarh CM announces Rs 4 lakh aid for deceased labourers kin

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Expressing profound grief over the death of two women labourers of the state in a road accident in Maharashtra's Yavatmaal district, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of both the deceased.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed profound grief on the sad demise of two women labourers of Chhattisgarh in a road accident that took place today in Yavatmaal district of Maharashtra. Chief Minister has given instructions to provide financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each of the deceased and financial aid of Rs 50 thousand each to the injured victims of the accident," read a release from CMO.

"Chief Minister has directed the officials concerned to take necessary initiative for better medical treatment of the four labourers injured in the accident. It is noteworthy that these labourers belong to Bilha area of the state, were returning to Chhattisgarh from Yavatmal Maharasthra by bus," the release stated.

Four migrant workers were killed and 15 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Yavatmal on Tuesday morning. The bus was going from Solapur to Jharkhand. (ANI)

