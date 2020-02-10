Chhattisgarh CM appeals PM Modi to approve proposal for production of bio-ethanol from paddy

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to approve the proposal sent by the state government to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare for the production of bio-ethanol from the excess paddy available in the state, at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also urged that the sale price of paddy-based bio-ethanol should be equivalent to the price of ethanol produced from molasses, sugar, sugar syrup.

He also urged to make National Biofuels Policy 2018 simple and practical for investors wishing to invest in setting up bio-ethanol plants.

Baghel has written in his letter that the National Biofuel Policy-2018 of the Government of India encourages the production of biofuels for meeting the country's energy requirement and meeting the target of bio-ethanol blending of 20 per cent in petrol till 2030.

To encourage private investment in the field of the bio-ethanol production plant, the Chhattisgarh government has also included biofuel production in the list of high priority industries under the new industrial policy 2019-24 of the state.

Under this policy, expression of interest (EOI) of interested investors has also been invited for setting up of bio-ethanol production plants from the additional paddy available in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Baghel has requested the Prime Minister that Chhattisgarh will be pleased to take a quick and positive decision on the pending proposals of the state so that the State Government can play an active role towards the fulfillment of the National Biofuels Policy-2018 and its goals.

This step will also be very helpful for the economic progress of paddy producing farmers of the state. (ANI)

