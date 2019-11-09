Chhattisgarh CM appeals to people to maintain peace, harmony in view of Ayodhya verdict

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel has appealed to the people of Chhattisgarh to maintain peace and harmony in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

He appealed to people to rely on the information coming from official sources and not believe in rumours.

The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary and Director-General of Police to take precautionary measures to avoid untoward incident after the judgement. He asked the police to be cautious.

The Supreme Court will on Saturday pronounce the historic judgement in the much-awaited Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. (ANI)