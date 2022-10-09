Chhattisgarh CM Baghel directs officials to make roads of the state pothole-free by December

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing the collector's conference in Raipur, reviewed the works of the Public Works Department and instructed the concerned officers to work on repairing the damaged roads of the state and making them free from potholes by December.

The Chhattisgarh government informed in a release that the CM adopting a strict stand in this regard expressed displeasure over the concerned officials and urged them to efficiently carry out redressal of the complaints of bad roads by starting the maintenance work of damaged roads.

"There should be no compromise on the quality of roads in the state. I should not get any complaint about the bad roads in the future," Baghel said.

Addressing the officers, he said in sharp and clear words that by December 2022, the roads of the state should be pothole-free.



"There will be no shortage of budget for road repair and directed that the collector should himself monitor the repair of bad roads. Whenever or wherever I go on a tour, I should not receive complaints about bad roads. Quality Roads should be properly built at all costs. Be it the road of any department, I don't want any excuses for bad roads," Baghel said.

As per the release, the CM has directed the concerned officials to repair 6181 km of roads by doing patchwork immediately.

For resolving this issue, district collectors have been asked to act as nodal officers.

Instructions were also given to the road construction institutions to coordinate among themselves for the quality construction of roads.

The CM also said that if any department has a problem in road construction, then it should give a NOC, after which the Public Works Department will undertake the said project of road construction, the release stated. (ANI)

