Chhattisgarh: "CM Baghel himself is reason for ED raid," says state BJP chief Arun Sao

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Arun Sao has targeted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) raids conducted at multiple locations of Congress leaders in the state.

Addressing the media persons in the state capital Raipur on Monday, Sao said, "CM Baghel himself is the reason for the ED raid. The raid is being conducted on the basis of evidence found in the previous ED raid."

The ED on Monday conducted fresh searches at nearly a dozen locations in the state in mining and an alleged coal levy scam. The places searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders namely Ram Gopal Agarwal, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari and Sunny Agrawal, said sources.

Sao told media persons, "ED has raided some places, which CM Baghel and the Congress party have linked it to its national convention but the reason for the raid is not the BJP or the convention. Earlier, when raids used to happen, the Congress used to say that the raid was being done to destabilise our government, now it is being said that the raid is being done to influence the convention."

The ED is taking action on the basis of facts and evidence, he added.

Earlier also action was taken against many government officials and properties were recovered from them. the ED's charge sheet cannot be denied. Today, the state government is not with the poor but it is standing with the corrupt officials and leaders, Sao alleged.



While, Baghel on Monday alleged that the crackdown shows BJP's frustration over the Congress' convention in state's capital and revelation of Adani by Hindenburg report.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today the ED has raided the houses of many of my colleagues, including the treasurer of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, the former vice-president of the party and an MLA. After four days there is a Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations like this."

He also said that the raids show the level of frustration of the BJP in the wake of Bharat Jodo Yatra's success and Hindenburg's report on Adani's truth.

"What to fear from the yatra which did not pass through Chhattisgarh," the BJP leader retorted.

The ED investigation relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Chief Minister Baghel's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, coal trader and alleged "main kingpin of the scam" Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested in this case till now.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department complaint that was registered following raids by the taxmen in June 2022. (ANI)

