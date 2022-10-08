Chhattisgarh CM Baghel inaugurates millet processing unit in Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated a millet processing unit in Kanker, which is among the biggest in the country.

Notably, under the state government's Millet Mission in collaboration with Avani Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, a processing unit has been established in Nathiya Nawagaon of Kanker district for the value addition and packaging process of Kodo-Kutki-Ragi. In this unit, rice, porridge, semolina, flour vermicelli, pasta, soup mix, biscuits, cookies, laddus etc. will be made.

"Established by Avani Ayurveda Pvt Ltd, the annual processing capacity of this unit will be 10 to 12 thousand tonnes. About 35 to 40 tonnes of Kodo-Kutki-Ragi would be required per day in the processing unit. Raw material for this unit will be provided by Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Co-operative Federation, for which an MoU has already been signed between Chhattisgarh Government and Avani Ayurveda," the official said in a statement.

The subsidy will also be provided by CSIDC to encourage this unit established under the Millet Mission of the Chhattisgarh Government.

"An MOU has also been signed between IIM Raipur, Hyderabad and Avani Ayurveda Pvt Ltd and the district administration of North Kanker for setting up this unit. More than 100 people will get direct and indirect employment from this processing unit and thousands of farmers of Chhattisgarh state who produce kodu kutki ragi will also be benefited from this. With the increase in demand, the farmers will also get a fair price for their produce," the statement read.



"Under Millet Mission, farmers are availing numerous benefits from the Chhattisgarh government's support price and input subsidy, with the establishment of this unit, farmers will be encouraged to cultivate Kodo-Kutki-Ragi and Chhattisgarh will become a Millet Hub. Millets such as Kodo-Kutki-Ragi are highly nutritious cereals. Millets are gluten-free and are rich in protein, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. Millets are beneficial for controlling obesity, diabetes, heart disease and many other diseases and are also immunity boosters," it further said.

Millets are produced in more than 20 districts of Chhattisgarh and the establishment of this unit will provide employment to women groups and youth as well. It is worth mentioning that Millet Mission has been started in the year 2021 with the objective of promoting the production, processing and use of millets in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Traditionally, Kodo, Kutki and Ragi have been cultivated in the state, but due to no policy or program for its procurement and processing, the farmers were not getting its benefits.

"From the year 2020-21, arrangements were made for the first time to purchase Kodo, Kutki and Ragi through primary minor forest produce cooperative societies while fixing the support price for Kodo and Kutki at Rs 30 per kg and ragi at Rs. 33.77 per kg and this fair support price has also increased the number of farmers engaged in millet cultivation," the official said.

Deputy speaker of Legislative Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi, Minister of Industry Kawasi Lakhma, Women and child development Minister Anila Bhendiya, and Parliamentary secretary Sishupal Sori was also present on this occasion. (ANI)

