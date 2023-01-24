Chhattisgarh CM Baghel jibes at BJP leader Arun Sao, asks 'how much acceptance he has in his party'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Arun Sao over his remark on the Congress Party's Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Baghel said, "First he (Sao) should tell how much acceptance he has in his party. Our program is going on at the national level, first Bharat Jodo Yatra and then Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra. This has made the BJP furious because they do not have a solution for it."

Earlier on Tuesday morning, BJP state president said that people were moving away from Congress, so the Congress party is taking out the Hath Jodo Yatra.

The Congress-led Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra will start from January 26 in the state.



When asked about veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh's remark questioning authenticity of the 2019 surgical strike, Baghel said, "Our National Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh has given a statement on this, after that there is no need to say anything on it."

Reacting to BJP's advice about thanking the central government for the purchase of paddy, the chief minister said, "BJP people should tell how many times they thanked Manmohan Singh when they were in government. Then how would they expect from others? 105 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased while during the BJP government it did not reach even around 50 to 55 lakhs metric tonnes. We have doubled in the last four years. Besides, 12 lakh farmers used to sell paddy during the BJP rule, now there are 23 lakhs farmers."

"BJP is anti-farmer, so it was their conspiracy against agriculture. The farmers were upset and were dying by suicide. During our tenure, the number of farmers and agricultural producers have doubled. People's interest in agriculture has increased during our rule," Baghel added.

Reacting to the BJP's homecoming campaign in Jaspur, CM Baghel said, "The BJP does not have any issue, they only have issues like religious conversion and communalism. Recently, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) carried out a demonstration in Raipur on the issue of unemployment, in which there was a scuffle between the police and the workers. The BJP and RSS people were involved in the Narayanpur incident. These people are spreading riots and they have mastery in it."

"Today they are worried as to how to spread their legs again in Chhattisgarh which have been uprooted," Baghel added. (ANI)

