Chhattisgarh CM Baghel provides oxygen tanker to hospital in UP's Lucknow amid shortage

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday facilitated the provision of a tanker carrying 16 tonnes of oxygen to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, which was facing an oxygen shortage.

The step has been taken upon a request made by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a telephone to deal with the crisis of oxygen in the hospital.

Baghel tweeted that he had been informed on the phone by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the oxygen shortage and sent the tanker.



"After receiving the information on the phone by Priyanka Gandhi, a tanker for the oxygen supply of Medanta Hospital in Lucknow has been immediately arranged sent to Lucknow in view of acute shortage of oxygen in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Lucknow. May everyone be healthy," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in any medical facility.

Several states witnessing a massive crisis in Oxygen due to the rising case of coronavirus across the country.

However, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction of boosting availability of oxygen to hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given in-principle approval for allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants inside public health facilities across the country. (ANI)

