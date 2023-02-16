Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel targets Centre over Hindenburg-Adani row

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Making a fresh attack on the Central government over the Hindenburg-Adani controversy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel questioned why the central government was "running away" from discussing the issue in Lok Sabha as well as in Rajya Sabha.

"Why are you (the government) running away from discussing the issue in both the houses of Parliament? We are demanding a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and if there is nothing then get it investigated," said Baghel.

Baghel made the remark while speaking to media persons in the state capital Raipur on Wednesday.



Answering to a query that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the government had nothing to hide on Adani row, Baghel said, "If Amit Shah has stated this, it is a very good thing. The matter is very serious, but it took him about 20-21 days to speak on this."

Action on BBC sends a clear message that whosoever speaks against the central government, action against them will be moved, alleged Baghel, adding that it is a continuous trend in the government to take action against leaders of any state, former Congress's national president Rahul Gandhi or media house.

To a query that BJP has levelled an allegation that timeframe of budget session has been shortened and it needs to be expanded, Baghel said in the last session, it was noticed that the opposition had no issue with them and they used to leave the assembly by making any kind of excuses. (ANI)

