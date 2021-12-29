Chhattisgarh CM Baghel to attend pre-budget meet in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend the pre-budget meeting with Finance Ministers of all states and UTs to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on December 30 between 11 am and 1.30 pm.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a pre-budget meeting with state Finance Ministers on December 30.

This will be a part of a series of pre-budget consultations being held in the run-up to the Union Budget 2022-23.

While most of the consultation meetings this year have been conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting with state Finance Ministers will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. (ANI)

