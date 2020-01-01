Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel distributes sweets and blankets among poor people on New Year

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday distributed sweets and blankets to the needy people on New Year at Gandhi Maidan on Wednesday.

Baghel also announced several measures to help the disadvantaged section of society.

He announced that the families of those who died at work will receive a compensation of Rs 1 lakh, while the handicapped people will receive an assistance of Rs 50,000. (ANI)

