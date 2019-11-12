Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel joins devotees in Kartik Purnima celebrations, prays for harmony in the state

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday took a holy dip and performed aarti at Mahadev Ghat at Kharu river on the occasion of Kartik Purnima in Chhattisgarh.

The festival of Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali in some parts of the country.

Chief Minister Baghel participated in the celebrations at the Mahadev Ghat and prayed for peace and harmony in the state.

"Kartik Purnima is important for the people of Chhattisgarh. On the day of Kartik Purnima which is today, large number of devotes take a holy dip at the Mahadev Ghat. I am also here to join them. I pray to God for peace and harmony in Chhattisgarh," Chief Minister Baghel told ANI.

Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay also accompanied the state Chief Minister during the religious celebrations at the bank of Kharun River.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay said, "The Chief Minister came here and took a holy dip along with all other devotees. He also performed aarti at the Kharun River and took part in the cultural events".

Kartik Purnima is being celebrated in different parts of the country with joy and fervour. Large numbers of devotees have thronged the ghats of holy rivers to take a dip and take part in the religious ceremonies. (ANI)

