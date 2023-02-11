Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel targets PM Modi, says, 'didn't speak single word on Adani'

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Parliament.

CM Baghel on Friday said, "Our 70 plus Prime Minister Modi spoke by thumping his chest in the parliament. But he did not speak what had to be told. The whole country wanted to hear about Adani but he did not speak a single word about him. LIC's money is sinking, SBI's money is stuck and PM Modi did not say a word about it."

"The whole country wanted to hear how Adani slipped from the second richest person in the world to 23rd position. The whole country also wanted to hear how Adani became the second richest person from the 609th position. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi only asked how many times PM Modi took him (Adani) in the plane. Tell about the deals that have been done by the country regarding the share markets, it is a matter of the security of the country," Baghel said.



When asked what if the central government does give money from the old pension scheme to the state, Baghel said, "How will it not get money? Though it is different that if everything is drowned by giving in LIC, then who else will do what. Whatever is deposited of ours will be given to us. There are conditions in it that one will have to deposit a certain amount from the money that will be received after retirement. The person has to sign, if one agrees, the money will come here and they will start getting pension."

Commenting on Chhattisgarh being recognized as a herbal product obtained from forests whose demand is increasing in international markets as well, Baghel said, "This year has been declared as millet year. We have been working for two years. We are purchasing 74 per cent of minor forest produce, this is the first place in the country. Along with this, the state government has also announced the support price of Kodo Kutki. We have not only arranged procurement but also are doing value addition. The guests who will arrive now will also be fed."

Reacting to remarks issued by the Raj Bhavan that the Governor is privileged and the court does not have the right to give notice, CM Baghel said, "I personally respect the Governor Anusuiya Uikey a lot, she is like my elder sister. But reservation is in the interest of the state and in the interest of the youth, because only they have to get the benefit of reservation. It is very unfortunate that the Raj Bhavan is playing into the hands of the BJP. The governor can return the bill passed by the assembly or sign it or keep it till eternity. I said this again and again. The fourth option is not there. Only these 3 things can be done under Article 200. It is expected that the governor is the constitutional head, she will make a quick decision on that." (ANI)

