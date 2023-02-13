Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel to attend youth festival being held in Jashpur today

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend a youth festival being organised in Jashpur district to encourage tourism and tribal culture on Monday afternoon.

Giving information about the program, Parliamentary Secretary and Kunkuri MLA U D Minj said that he specially invited CM Baghel to the youth festival being organised under 'Madhyam' organisation in the district. Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, cabinet minister Umesh Patel will also participate in the program along with CM Baghel on the occasion.



The youth festival is being celebrated from February 11 to February 14 at the sports ground and Mayali Dam adjacent to the Mayali Nature Camp in the district. Water sports are also being organised here and people are enjoying it a lot. Besides, stalls have been set up to provide benefits of various government schemes.

Minj said, "Upon reaching the Mayali Nature Camp, CM Baghel will inspect the Cactus Garden. After that, he will worship the world's largest natural Shivling Madheshwar Parvat. Then after he will worship the Shivling in the Salami cave and will take the blessings of Lord Mahadev."

Later on, CM Baghel will attend the youth festival where he will be weighed with Kardhani paddy, the first variety of paddy in the Kisan Mela. CM Baghel will also perform Bhumi Pujan and inaugurate the construction works worth crores of rupees for the Kunkuri assembly on the occasion, MLA Minj added. (ANI)

