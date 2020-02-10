Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to participate in 'India Conference' at Harvard on Feb 15

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to participate in a special discussion in the "India Conference", scheduled to be held at Harvard University on February 15-16.

The Chief Minister will speak on "Caste and Politics in Democratic India" at the conference on February 15, according to the district public relation office.

The India Conference is one of the largest student-run conferences focusing on India in the USA. It is hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by the graduate students of Harvard University.

This year, they will be celebrating their 17th anniversary, which will witness the valuable knowledge and information shared by more than 100 speakers by plus 1,000 attendees.

The conference brings together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials, philanthropists and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about India's path to global leadership.

The 2019 conference had witnessed more than 1000 attendees. (ANI)

