Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel unveils Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 24 (ANI): The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela has reached Chhattisgarh.

A program was organised for the grand welcome of the Trophy in the state at CM house in Raipur on Saturday morning.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel participated in the program as the chief guest and unveiled the Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy.

CM Baghel lifted the Hockey World Cup trophy with the slogan 'Chak de India' and extended best wishes to India for victory in the upcoming world cup event.

He also honoured the International players of the state who made special contributions to the field of hockey on the occasion.



The nationwide trophy tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on December 5 and the prestigious trophy is making rounds across 16 states of the country with Chhattisgarh as the last stop.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup 2023 will be organized in Odisha from January 13 to 29, 2023. This competition will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

During the program, Baghel said, "I wholeheartedly welcome this prestigious trophy on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh. We are equally happy as the people of Odisha with the organisation of this grand world cup event in our neighbouring state. Besides, there is great enthusiasm and happiness among people across the country."

"During the last four years, the infrastructure of all sports has been continuously strengthened in the state. We have established 21 sports academies in the last four years. Today, we have world-class grounds and facilities available for hockey players in the state. Chhattisgarhiya Olympics are also being organised to increase the enthusiasm of people towards sports so that sports talents get maximum opportunities," Baghel said.

"This is the first time that the Hockey World Cup trophy has come to Raipur. The trophy was handed over to the President of Chhattisgarh Hockey, Firoz Ansari in a grand ceremony at Field Marshal KM Cariappa Stadium, Bengaluru (Karnataka) on December 23. After Raipur, this trophy will be sent to Bhubaneswar, the venue for the World Cup," he added. (ANI)

