Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's mother was never called to police station: Dr Raman Singh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's mother was never called to any police station during the previous BJP government's tenure in the state, former CM and BJP's national vice president Dr Raman Singh said here on Thursday.

Earlier, CM Bhupesh Baghel had on Wednesday said in his 'Bhent-Mulakat programme' at Rajnandgaon that his mother had to sit in the police station when Raman Singh was CM.

Addressing a press conference at his VIP Chowk residence here today, Dr. Raman Singh termed Baghel's allegations as baseless.

Claiming that there was 'Ram rajya' and peace during 15 years of his tenure as CM in Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh alleged that Baghel had enacted a drama in 'Bhent Mulakat' programme.



The BJP leader alleged that Baghel shed crocodile tears and told a lie that his mother had been called to the police station.

The BJP leader said that no one was called to the police station. No summon was issued in this regard, he added.

Recalling the incident, the former CM said there had been a Congress programme on that day, she herself went to the police station and sat in front of it.

Now he is saying that his mother was called to the police station just in a bid to get political mileage, he added.

On this occasion, the BJP leader said he is MLA from Rajnandgaon for four years but Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government has not spent even a single rupee in his constituency. (ANI)

