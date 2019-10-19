Chhattisgarh CM buys 'diyas' made of cow dung at Raipur fest

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a bid to promote eco-friendly Diwali, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel bought 'diyas' made of cow dung at a fest here on Saturday.

These eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's residence during the auspicious occasion.

On returning to the city from his Bastar tour today, Baghel took some time for his Diwali shopping and visited Talibandha Taalab.

"Stalls of Chhattisgarh Matikala Board, Chhattisgarh Handicraft Development Board, Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission (Bihaan) and Devbhog a brand of milk and allied products have been set up at Parikrama path," an official statement said.

Earthen lamps, decorative items, gifts, Chhattisgarhi cuisines and other products made by women self-help groups, potters, craftsmen and artisans of Chhattisgarh have been displayed in theses stalls for exhibition-cum-sale.

Decorative items and the 'diyas' made up of cow dung collected from a cowshed were available at the stall set up by Bihaan.

"The Chief Minister bought, earthen lamps, cow dung lamps, sweets and other milk products made up by Devbhog, Chhattisgarhi cuisine prepared by women self-help groups. He also encouraged the artisans and sought information from them about methods used in preparing items," the statement said.

Baghel also distributed over five lakh earthen lamps made by potters from Patan (Durg) to the people.

He urged the people of Chhattisgarh to buy more products such as lamps, dresses, decorative items and gifts made by potters, craftsmen, artisans and weavers of the state during festivities.

Raipur Municipal Corporation Mayor Pramod Dubey, Rajya Sabha member Chhaya Verma, MLA Kuldeep Juneja, Raipur Collector Dr S Bhartidasan, District Panchayat CEO Dr Gaurav Kumar Singh were present at the venue, apart from local residents, said the statement. (ANI)

