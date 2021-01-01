Chhattisgarh CM celebrates New Year with labourers

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel celebrated the beginning of the New Year with labourers of Risali area in the district by distributing sweets and shawls amongst them. He said that 'Shramev Jayate' will also be our slogan along with 'Satyamev Jayate'.

"The sweetness shared with labourers of Risali on the first day of New year. Shramev Jayate," Baghel tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Labourers are our hands. They have made Chhattisgarh with their hard work and have laid down the foundation for the development of our state. We will take this (development process) higher with our efforts," the Chief Minister said.

The labourers who reached Chawadi early morning for work were delighted to see their Chief Minister over there.

He also recalled how his government helped the migrating labourers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.



"The year 2020 came with a lot of challenges due to Corona pandemic. Our labourers got stuck in different states. We ensured that all of them received timely help. We arranged for their safe return. I am happy that we aided labourers of our state as well as those crossing our borders," the Chief Minister said.

Baghel claimed that his government kept a connection with labourers during the pandemic via virtual means and added that the Labour Department's policies are assisting in their welfare.

He promised that the state government will now focus on evolving new economic opportunities for the labourers.

The Chief Minister announced that 100 new schools will be started this year. Also, mobile clinics and 'Dai Didi' clinics will be opened for better health facilities, he added.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu also accompanied the Chief Minister to Risali. The Minister said that starting of the New Year with labourers by the Chief Minister is very auspicious. (ANI)

