Chhattisgarh CM celebrates traditional 'Cherchera' festival in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel celebrates the traditional Cherchera festival at Dudhadhari Math in the state capital Raipur on Friday.

The traditional Cherchera festival is celebrated on the full moon night of 'Paush' Hindu calendar month in the happiness of taking the crops to their homes after cultivation. According to mythological belief, on this day Lord Shankar begged from Mata Annapurna, so people used to donate green vegetables along with paddy on this day.

CM Baghel extended wishes to all the citizens of the state on the occasion.

He said, "Our government has declared a holiday on all festivals and we also celebrate all the festivals at CM House. The amount donated in Cherchera is spent for public welfare. People from every class, including Annadata (Farmers), donate food grains. Giving charity is a symbol of generosity and accepting charity is a symbol of destroying ego."



"With the blessings of Lord Balaji, there has been a very good yield of paddy in the state. We have bought 85 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and immediate payment has been given to the farmers. There have been no complaints from any farmer," Baghel added.

Baghel further said, "On the occasion of Cherchera festival, we demand from the governor to sign the reservation bill for the young generation of Chhattisgarh as they have to get admission in college and government jobs. There is a ban on it and they are facing loss, the governor should think about that."

Baghel also reacted to BJP continuously raising the conversion issue. He said, "I have a list of how many churches were built during the BJP's rule. Churches were built only after conversion. I will give this list to everyone so that they will know when and where the churches were built."

"BJP is unable to find issues. They have only two issues, which is conversion and communalism in which they have mastery but I want to make it clear that none of their conspiracies will be successful," CM Baghel added.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark about the date of the Ram Mandir, Baghel said, "The Ram temple has been built on the orders of the court, not by the BJP. If we talk about the construction of Ram Gaman Path, then the court did not give us order but in Chhattisgarh we are making it. We have made 35 and 51 feet idols of Lord Ram in Shivrinarayan and Chandrakhuri. We are working continuously, we are not doing vote bank politics. They (BJP) are working for votes. We have a tradition of worshipping Lord Ram in Chhattisgarh."(ANI)

