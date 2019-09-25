Chhattisgarh CM demands Paswan to increase rice procurement limit under central pool

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan demanding increase of state's rice procurement limit under the central pool.

Baghel said that the state is expecting procurement of 85 lakh metric tons of paddy at support price in Kharif year 2019-20 and is interested in contributing its surplus rice to the central pool for National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Baghel had written a letter to the Union Minister yesterday requesting permission to Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 32 lakh metric tons of rice from Chhattisgarh under the central pool.

The Chief Minister apprised the union minister of the efforts made by the state government in creating a conducive environment for farmers by providing fair price and market for their produce.

He said that foreigners have shown a keen interest in products from Chhattisgarh at international buyers-sellers meet, which was organised in the larger interest of farmers of the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister requested Paswan to extend the approved procurement limit for 'usna' rice from 24 lakh metric tons to 28 lakh metric tons and 4 lakh metric tons for 'arwa' rice.

The chief minister urged the union minister to open new base depots in Gariyaband, Kawardha, Bemetara, Mungeli and Pendra Road as rice mills in these areas are far from the base depot. He also demanded reopening of Kurud procurement centre.

Baghel urged Paswan to increase the allocation of food grains under NFSA for Chhattisgarh as it has been done as per 2011 census. He stated that there has been an increase of 17 per cent in the population of Chhattisgarh since the 2011 census. He also demanded additional quota other than free sale quota for cooperative sugar mills in the state.

The Union Minister assured Baghel that the Centre will consider his demands and act accordingly. (ANI)

