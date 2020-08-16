Chhattisgarh CM directs DCs, SPs to stay alert amid incessant rains

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed all district collectors and superintendents of police to stay alert amid incessant rains.

The Chief Minister has asked the officials to ensure all necessary measures related to disaster management, keeping an eye on floods in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister has also directed to assess the damage and provide help to affected people as soon as possible.

He also gave orders to make medical arrangements keeping water-borne diseases in mind.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in different parts of the state in the next two days. (ANI)

