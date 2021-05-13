Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates CGTeeka web portal for convenient COVID vaccination registration process

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated "CGTeeka" web portal and said it would make the process of registration for COVID-19 vaccination convenient.

The portal has been developed by the Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHIPS). The Chief Minister inaugurated the Web Portal today via video conferencing, from his residence office in capital city Raipur.

"CGTeeka has been launched for systematic vaccination of people in age group 18-44 years. People with no cellphone/internet facility can also get their registration for COVID vaccination done via help desks established at panchayats, urban bodies, municipal corporations and other places," read an official statement by the state government.



The state government's CGTeeka web portal has been developed on the basis of social and geographical conditions in the state," the statement added.

"48 per cent of the people under BPL, Antyodaya, and destitute category do not have a mobile phone. And so because of the compulsory system of online registration for corona vaccination, people of BPL, Antyodaya and destitute class may get deprived of the vaccination. To rectify this problem, the Chhattisgarh government and CHIPS have developed CGTeeka web portal, which would provide the facility of registration through the help desk team," said the Chief Minister on the occasion.

He congratulated the officials of CHIPS for developing this web portal for Corona vaccination in Chhattisgarh in such a short span of time.

The convenience of every section of society has been kept in mind while developing this web portal. People will get accurate information about the place and time of vaccination through this web portal, said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

