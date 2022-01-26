Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates developmental projects at Bastar

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental projects at Bastar and said that Temples of Ram and Krishna that was once a bastion of fringe elements has not only been cleaned but also beautified.



Speaking to the media here, Baghel said, "The Ram and Krishna temple premises that were once a bastion of fringe elements have not only been cleaned but also has been beautified."

"We've inaugurated various developmental projects for Bastar throughout the day, including a 250 lakh litre sewage treatment plant worth Rs 54 crores & the beautification of Dalpat Sagar," he added. (ANI)

