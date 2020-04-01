Chhattisgarh CM inspects shelter home for migrant workers amid lockdown

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inspected arrangements at a shelter home which has been set up for the migrant workers amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The Chief Minister visited a shelter home to inspect the arrangements made for the migrant workers, according to an official.

Earlier today, Baghel directly interacted with people from different sections of the society to understand the impulse of the general public of the state during the lockdown period. He also inquired about their problems.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown which came into effect on midnight of March 24. (ANI)

