Chhattisgarh CM lauds Telangana Police encounter, says justice served

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that justice has been served in the veterinarian rape and murder case in which the accused were shot dead by the Telangana police in an encounter earlier today.

"When a criminal tries to escape, police are left with no other option, it can be said that justice has been done," Baghel told media here.

Early this morning, the four accused were shot dead by police after they allegedly attempted to flee when they were being taken to the spot where the body of the veterinarian was found.

The four accused were under arrest and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and killed by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

