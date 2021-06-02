Chhattisgarh CM launches new facility of transport department to help people avail 22 services at doorstep

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a new facility under Transport Department 'Tunhar Sarkar, Tuhar Dwar', which would provide 22 services related to transport at people's doorstep.

According to an official press release, the launching programme was virtually organised at the Chief Minster's residence.

It further stated that the services include transport services related to smart card-based driving licences and registration certificates.

"These services will be delivered through speed post to the residential addresses of the applicants and the vehicle owners. Applicants can apply on www.parivahan.gov.in to avail these services. With voluntary 'Aadhaar' authentication under this new facility, people would be able to avail the transport services immediately," said the release.

With the launch of this service, Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country where the Transport Department is integrating the services related to driving licence and registration with Aadhaar card.

On this occasion, Baghel said the present government is making consistent and sincere efforts to bring more convenience to the lives of people. "In the same sequence, the state government is making the services under Transport Department more accessible to the general public. The Department of Transportation has taken a commendable initiative to provide online services in this time of COVID crisis, as this would help in avoiding crowds and infection. Moreover, people would save time and energy because no more running from pillar to post at transport office is required to get their work done," said the Chief Minister.

Presiding over the programme, Transport Minister Mohammad Akbar said the department has taken the initiative to provide 22 important services online, which would bring more transparency and accountability in the departmental works.

In the new facility 'Tunhar Sarkar, Tuhar Dwar' launched by Transport Department today, 10 services related to licence including duplicate licence, driving licence renewal and change of address, along with 12 services related to vehicles including ownership transfer and change of address will be provided to the applicants at the comfort of their home.

Registration of new vehicles, amendment of old vehicles to registration certificate (RC), new driving licence, and change in old licence after driving licence and RC will be delivered directly to the registered address through Speed Post of India, in a maximum of seven days.

As soon as the mail is dispatched, an SMS will be sent to the applicants with the tracking ID of the speed post, so that the applicants can get the commodity status information as and when they want. In case the applicant is not available at home, the applicant will be informed about the delivery through SMS.

"For the smooth operation of this new system, Transport Department has issued helpline number 75808-08030. Through this helpline number, applicants can get information regarding dispatch of smart card-based driving license and registration certificate after approval from the transport offices. Similarly, medical certificates will be issued online for driving license," said the official release. (ANI)