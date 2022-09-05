Chhattisgarh CM makes 3 key announcements on Teachers' day

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India]: September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken three major decisions. In one major decision, now, every school in the state will dedicate one day a week to teaching Chhattisgarhi and other local dialects.

In another significant announcement, Baghel has said that the Sanskrit language will also be taught in Swami Atmanand English medium schools as a subject to promote Indian culture and tradition.

Baghel said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi, "education should be aimed at physical, mental and intellectual development of a child, and this is the reason why Chhattisgarh government is adopting an innovative approach to promote holistic education for all-round development of children. Studying in Chhattisgarhi and other local dialects, one day a week will encourage the students to speak the dialects and take an interest in the same."



Moreover, the Chief Minister has also made computer education compulsory in Swami Atmanand English medium schools.

Teaching material is also being prepared to implement this decision of the Chief Minister. In Bastar and Surguja, text and material are being prepared in local dialects, and in the remaining regions, the material is being compiled in Chhattisgarhi.

5th September is celebrated as Teachers' day on the occasion of the Birthday of India's first Vice President and second President Dr S Radhakrishnan. (ANI)

