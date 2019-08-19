Chhattisgarh CM meets Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI): Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on Monday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with General Secretary for the state P L Punia and discussed organisational matters relating to the state.

"We have discussed various issues pertaining to internal matters. Also we have been given instructions on how to function properly," Punia told reporters after the meeting.

He said the programs to be conducted on the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi were discussed. "We have planned to hold public meetings as well as blood donation camps on the occasion."

Punia said that a grand function will be held on August 22 in which many people are expected to join.

Other leaders who met Gandhi include state party president Mohan Markam and Health Minister T S Singh Deo. (ANI)